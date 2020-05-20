WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $33,000 Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WABCO by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WABCO by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in WABCO by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WABCO by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE WBC opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $136.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

