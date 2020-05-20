WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $30,000 Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LYFT from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.37.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

