WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $30,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

