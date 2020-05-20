WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $27,000 Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

