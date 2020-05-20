WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 438 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

NYSE:NVO opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

