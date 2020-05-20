WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 300 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

