WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 167 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after buying an additional 678,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.