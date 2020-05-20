WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

