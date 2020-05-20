WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GENC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $176.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.74. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.