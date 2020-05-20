WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOX. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Amdocs stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

