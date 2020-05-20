WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $33,000 Investment in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

