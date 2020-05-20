WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $32,000 Investment in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,603,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,804 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,814,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,245,000 after purchasing an additional 292,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $776,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,737,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

