WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $33,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after buying an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after buying an additional 1,994,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after buying an additional 1,103,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

