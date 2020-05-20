WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $31,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

