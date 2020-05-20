WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $30,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,910,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

