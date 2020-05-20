WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 7,675 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

