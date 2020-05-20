WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

