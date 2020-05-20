WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 978 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

