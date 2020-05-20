WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 539 Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

