WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 1,200 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HD Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HD Supply by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 45,252 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HD Supply by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.