WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 1,100 Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

CQP stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

