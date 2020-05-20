WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $400,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

