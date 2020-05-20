WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 85.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

AROW opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.12%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

