WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

