Walter C. Rakowich Sells 5,566 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HST opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

