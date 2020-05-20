Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.27. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.