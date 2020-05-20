Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 19,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

