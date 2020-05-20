Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo Sells 224,000 Shares

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 224,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,294,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,294,666.

TSE WM opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $615.33 million and a PE ratio of -104.00.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.