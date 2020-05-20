Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

