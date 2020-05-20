Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.19 ($2.32).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 127.06 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

