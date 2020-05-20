Virtusa Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Virtusa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $27.38 on Monday. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $834.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Virtusa by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

