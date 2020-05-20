Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.83, 1,982,366 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,279,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

