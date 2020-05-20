Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Trading Up 15.3%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.26, approximately 5,177,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,494,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

