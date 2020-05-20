Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Trading Up 15.3%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.26, approximately 5,177,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,494,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.
VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
