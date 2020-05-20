VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Up 14.8%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 13,677,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,987,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $500.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 604,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.