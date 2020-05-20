Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lessened by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

