Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel Buys 543,192 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 543,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $472,577.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 973,362 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $914,960.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 1,017,475 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $834,329.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 3,004,026 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $2,673,583.14.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

