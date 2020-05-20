Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,727,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after buying an additional 375,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.