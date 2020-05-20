Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 458,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

