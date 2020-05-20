Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,600

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price (down from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,420 ($58.14) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,488.64 ($59.05).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 4,131 ($54.34) on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,351.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Unilever news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.