Trufin (LON:TRU) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trufin (LON:TRU) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 29.30 ($0.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Trufin stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The company has a market cap of $15.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Trufin has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.50 ($1.28).

Trufin Company Profile

Trufin PLC provides financing services for manufacturers and dealers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also offers early payment systems to the public and private sectors; and working capital finance and technology solutions to SMEs. In addition, it provides unsecured consumer finance through a digital peer-to-peer platform.

