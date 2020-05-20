Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 7,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

