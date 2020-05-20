Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Up 13.3%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19, 3,814,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 219% from the average session volume of 1,195,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 13.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

