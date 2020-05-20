Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shot up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10, 273,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 126,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 111,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $382,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 592,168 shares of company stock worth $2,249,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

