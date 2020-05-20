Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

