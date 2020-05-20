Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 25,110 MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,641,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,985 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,548,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,775 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 49.38%.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.