Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $109,000 in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,650 shares of company stock worth $73,222. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

LBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

