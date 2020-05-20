Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 80.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 79,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 43,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 38,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 25,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

