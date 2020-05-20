Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,026% compared to the average daily volume of 27 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YCBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

