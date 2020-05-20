Todd A. Adams Sells 80,635 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

