TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

